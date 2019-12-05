Zack Snyder Shares A Photo To Prove His Version Of 'Justice League' Exists

Justice League film's initial release happened in 2017. The film opened to negative critics response and also ended up disappointing majority of fans as the film failed to live up to the hype. Henry Cavill's CGI moustache debacle and evident reshoots in the final cut of the film bothered many fans as it was the iconic Justice League's first-ever cinematic appearance. The film was surrounded by multiple production issues which made the executives shelve the original cut of the film and released a rather different version of the film which disappointed fans. Ardents fans wish to see the cut written and directed entirely by Zack Snyder and started the #ReleaseThe SnyderCut campaign over social media. Netizens were curious to know if Zack Snyder's version of Justice League actually exists, and now, the director has shared a photo on his Vero account to clear all the doubts.

Zack Snyd+er's cut of Justice League exists!

If #HenryCavill had any doubts yet, I think #ZackSnyder is making sure Henry doesn’t have anymore hahaha.

I’d love to see Zack’s vision of the #JusticeLeague, as a follow-up of my favourite #BvS.

And I also want to see #Henry’s vision on Superman, as a follow-up of #ManOfSteel. pic.twitter.com/Rqllt9Fpva — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) December 4, 2019

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement on social media garnered a lot of attention by fans and has evidently grown steadily over the years. The moment also gained attention from the cast of the film with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa stating publically that Zack Snyder's cut of the film is much better than what fans saw on the silver screen. The photo shared by Zack Snyder showcases the film being locked under a vault, a common practice for film studios to keep their properties safe from unwanted leaks. Justice League's theatrical release in 2017 had a runtime 120 minutes, but the photo shared by Zack Snyder suggests that the film was originally 214 minutes long.

