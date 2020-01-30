Zack Snyder's Comeback Film, Army Of The Dead, Will Bring A Zombie Outbreak In Las Vegas

Zack Snyder has been making the headlines with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, but the director has been on his toes with an upcoming project of his called Army Of The Dead. The film stars popular actors like Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Chris D'Elia, and Huma Qureshi. Zack also spoke to a news publishing house and said that this project is a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hands and make something fun, epic, crazy, bonkers in the best possible way. Read more to know about Zack Snyder's upcoming Army Of The Dead.

Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead

Army Of The Dead is an upcoming thriller which is slated to be released on the massive internet streaming platform, Netflix. The film’s principal photography started on July 15, 2019, after assigned a great budget of $90 million. Zack seems to be very involved with this project as he is going to play the role of a director, cinematographer, and part producer of the film. He has also given the story for the film which is co-written with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. The film features Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters, and Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman. Other than this project, Zack has been over the internet because of his previous affiliation with DC's Justice League.

Why is Zack Snyder so famous?

In the year 2013, Man of Steel with director Zack Snyder was released which starred Henry Cavill as DC’s iconic Superman. Zack Snyder was the director of the film Justice League, which was the starting point of Warner Bros.' own superhero interconnected universe. The initial director, Zack Snyder left the film before it was completed due to a personal tragedy but he was able to create a cut that was shot during the production process of the film.

Later, the production phase of the Justice League was not a smooth run for the makers. They were facing huge issues like the directors been changed due to unforeseen reasons and Cavill's poorly removed moustache via CGI. The fans of the famous superhero franchise have taken things in their own hands and have initiated a "Release the Snyder Cut" movement, which demands that Warner Bros. release the original cut of the film with his previous efforts.

