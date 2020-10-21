'I May Destroy You' Ending Explained: 'Ego Death' Episode Explores Three Different Avenues

The British television series I May Destroy You is a comedy-drama which is not only created and written but also co-directed and executive produced by English actor Michaela Cole. The TV series aired on both BBC and HBO and Coel in the lead role of Arabella, a young writer who tried to overcome her plight after being raped. The 12-part series aired on BBC One of June 8, 2020, while it aired on HBO on June 7, 2020.

However, the finale episode of I May Destroy You left many confused as the flashback scene is shown three times, with each circumstance being slightly different from another. The final chapter, titled Ego Death, showcases how protagonist Arabella remembers her attacker and rapist, David. Arabella encounters David at the same bar where her drink was spiked previously on the show. Thus, here's taking a look at the ending of I May Destroy You.

Also Read | The Mist Ending Explained: Here's What Happened In The Heartbreaking Last Scene

I May Destroy You ending explained

The ending of I May Destroy You showcases how Arabella makes a plan with best friends Terry and Theo to take revenge from David. In Ego Death, the trio sets a plan to confront the culprit and explores three different avenues from thereon. In the first ending of I May Destroy You, it is shown how Arabella's trauma turns into rage. Thus, she decides to pretend to drink a spiked cocktail and leads David into the washroom to rape her. With them, Theo moves in as well to inject David with a sedative. Later, the group follows him through London as they wait for him to pass out. She then takes him to her home and rolls David under her bed. In pure anger, Arabella covers the wall of her house with blood-splattered notes as she resumes her book.

Also Read | The Ritual Ending Explained: Why Didn't The Creature Kill Luke?

In the second ending of I May Destroy You, Arabella's friend Terry lays down the plan. They set David up as Arabella pretends to be drunk and taken to the washroom by David while Terry calls the cops. However, when David realises that it's a trap, he breaks down and the duo flees to the protagonist's house before David can be arrested. There, he reveals being imprisoned for rape charges. Thus, she hugs him and then continues her book.

Also Read | 'The Sopranos' Ending Explained: What Happened To David Chase In The Finale Episode?

The third ending of I May Destroy You is a bit different from the aforementioned endings. Here, Arabella walks up to David and offers him a drink at the same bar. The duo later goes back to Arabella's abode and they consensually make out with each other. The next day, David leaves his house and the bloodied David also leaves with him as he crawls out from under the bed. Here, Arabella doesn't return to Ego Death but ends up watching an animation film with Ben. One can interpret various versions of the series' ending and a dedicated I May Destroy You ending explained Reddit page has also been created for the same.

Also Read | 'Batman: The Killing Joke' Ending Explained: How Did An Engineer Transform Into Joker?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.