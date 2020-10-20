The Mist Ending Explained: Here's What Happened In The Heartbreaking Last Scene

The Mist is a sci-fi horror movie released in 2007. The movie is based on the popular author Stephen King’s 1980 novella by the same name. The movie is written and helmed by Frank Darabont. The movie featured an ensemble star cast with the likes of Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Nathan Gamble, Andre Braugher, Toby Jones, Frances Sternhagen among several others in key roles. Even after around 13 years after The Mist’s release, it is still one of the most talked-about movies of all time. The credit of this goes to the jaw-dropping and heartbreaking ending of The Mist. A lot of people are still confused about The Mist ending. For all the people who are curious about ending of The Mist, here is ending explained.

The Mist ending explained

The plot of the movie revolves around a town which is covered in a mist that hides giant insects and creatures. In the entire movie, a group of survivors are fighting for their lives in a supermarket. They are hiding in the supermarket to save themselves from the creatures which are lurking in The Mist. At the ending of The Mist, Thomas Jane's David Drayton leaves from the building with a selected group of people including his 8-year-old son and drive out of the supermarket. Their car breaks down in the middle. David and everyone else in the car come to the conclusion that death is inevitable for them and they are going to get killed by the creatures. To avoid that, the group decides to get killed by their own tools.

The group consents to mercy killing by the hands of David. As he checks the gun and bullets, there are only four bullets for five people. With the four bullets left, David kills his son as well as Dan, Amanda and Irene. Unfortunately for David, he had to leave himself to the creatures in The Mist. However, when David goes out offering himself to The Mist, a U.S. Army vehicle pulls up with truckloads of survivors revealing that they have it under control now. With his wife dead and having just killed four people including his son, David screams in madness and the film comes to a close.

The ending of the movie left a lot of people sad. The movie shows what a human can do when put in dire situations and also has to make peace with the choices they made. Here is a look at what some of the Reddit users had to say about it.

The Mist ending explained Reddit

