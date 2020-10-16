'Batman: The Killing Joke' Ending Explained: How Did An Engineer Transform Into Joker?

Batman: The Killing Joke is one of the most renowned and loved Joker origin stories. Just like many other DC Comics, this Batman story just like many other stories has intrigued DC fans for ages. But the final killing joke in this Batman comic left many readers confused. Read the Batman: The Killing Joke ending here.

'Batman: The Killing Joke' ending explained

The Plot

Batman is one of the most loved DC Comics characters. But while this DC character is considered to be one of the best characters ever created, his arch-nemesis, Joker gives him tough competition. Joker is a DC character whose origin story has entertained DC fans of all generations.

Joker's story starts with him quitting his job as an engineer at a chemical company. He quits his job to pursue his dream of becoming a stand-up comedian. But he fails and soon after his pregnant wife Jeannie dies due to a household accident. This news traumatises the engineer and ends helping two criminals in a robbery.

Also read | 'Black Mirror Shut Up And Dance' Explained: Kenny's Secrets Exposed To His Family

The moment two criminals and the engineer enter their theft location they are confronted by security personnel and soon enough a shootout starts. The engineer ends up jumping in a chemical plant’s waste and hence his skin, lips, and hair get bleached. Thus, the engineer gets his renowned Joker look. But since, Batman was working on this case, he ends confronting Joker and soon enough our villain is sent to the Arkham Asylum.

'Batman: The Killing Joke' climax explained

When Batman reaches Arkham Asylum to end his feud with the Joker he realises his arch-nemesis has escaped the facility and placed a decoy. Soon Joker’s escape turns into a fatal plan as he shoots Barbara Gordon in the stomach and kidnaps Commissioner Gordon. Gordon gets imprisoned at an amusement part.

Also read | 'Rascal Does Not Dream Of A Dreaming Girl' Ending Explained: Does Sakuta Remember Shoko?

Soon, Batman reaches the amusement park to save Commissioner, but he gets to know about the park after he receives an invitation from the Joker himself. But to make things more interesting, Joker sets many traps for Batman. Joker tries to influence him with his dark humour, but Batman ends up saving Gordon.

Batman also subdues Joker, offers him to recover from his traumatic past. But the Joker declines his offer. Joker ends up narrating a joke to the Batman. The two share a hearty laugh over it. This moment proves that Batman and Joker are not much different than each other but are two sides of the same coin.

Also read | 'Normal People' Ending Explained: What Happened To Connell And Marianne?

Also read | Does Jane Rizzoli End Up With Casey? Read All About Rizzoli And Isles' Ending

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.