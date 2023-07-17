Bebe Rexha Hints At Breaking Up With Boyfriend, Shares Screenshot Of His Text

Bebe Rexha is currently on a tour with her next stop being O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London. The singer recently made headlines after she was hit by a phone at her Los Angeles concert. Now, the singer has hinted at breaking up with her boyfriend Keyan Safyari.

3 things you need to know

Bebe Rexha is a 33-year-old singer and songwriter.

Her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari is a cinematographer.

The two started dating in 2020.

Bebe Rexha blasts Keyan Safyari on internet

Bebe took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and shared a screenshot of her texts with Keyan. In it, the cinematographer seemed to be talking about being honest about her looks. His text read, “I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

Keyan went on to point out her “35 pounds” weight gain “face change.” He said, “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight, and your face changes? Should I pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me.”

According to him, Bebe was apparently "trying to find reasons to break up" with him. He added that she shouldn't 'weaponize' her rage, worry, or fears by using the issue of weight. Keyan allegedly recommended the singer to “think about things and write things down, speak to a therapist, and do this retreat thing to get to the root of the problem.”

(Screengrab of Bebe Rexha's Instagram story)

Bebe Rexha's struggle with PCOS

The text came to light over a month after Bebe discussed her struggles with body image and how she had been targeted online for weight gain. Bebe was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome last year, which has been a major contributor to her weight gain. The singer-songwriter acknowledged that she has put on weight but expressed her incomprehension at the continued emphasis on weight in modern society.