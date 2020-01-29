The Debate
Bebe Rexha's All-black Ensembles Will Set The Temperature Soaring; See Pictures

Hollywood News

Apart from singing, Bebe Rexha is well known across the globe for her stupendous fashion sense. Here is a compilation of her all-black ensembles. See pictures

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bebe Rexha

Famous American Pop singer Bebe Rexha has made several hearts penetrate with her soulful voice. Apart from singing, the international singer is well known across the globe for her stupendous fashion sense. Bebe Rexha has made headlines several times for her ravishing red-carpet looks and public appearances. Looking at her Instagram, fans have realised that the singer is fond of the colour black.

From black skin-fit gowns to midi-dresses, Bebe Rexha has nailed them all. Few of her ensembles are perfect for a co-operate meeting while a few can be worn to a party. Be it a black-pantsuit or a black ball gown, Bebe Rexha perfectly know how to slay in them. Here is a compilation of Bebe Rexha’s impeccable black outfits that will help give you a creative twist to your wardrobe.

Bebe Rexha's Black Ensembles:

Black Pantsuit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

Black turtle neck dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

Black skin-fit dress with exaggerated sleeves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

The all-black boss lady look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

Black body-hugging jumpsuit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

Black blazer dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

ALSO READ| Bebe Rexha Sends Out Body Positivity Message As She Slams Body Shamers

Oversized black jacket with black pants

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish's Love For Neon Is Quite Evident In These Photos

Black Ball Gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

ALSO READ| Halsey's Love For Vibrant Hues Is Evidently Visible In These Quirky Pics

Black tube gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Is Obsessed With Multi-coloured Outfits And Here Is Proof

 

 

Published:
