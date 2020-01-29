The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Halsey's Love For Vibrant Hues Is Evidently Visible In These Quirky Pics

Hollywood News

Apart from being an exceptional singer, Halsey has wowed her fans with her splendid fashion sense. Here is a compilation of Halsey's quirky looks. See pics

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Halsey

When it comes to wardrobe, Halsey isn’t afraid to take risks. Apart from being an exceptional singer, the diva has 'wowed' her fans with her splendid fashion sense. From colourful hair to vibrant coloured outfits, Halsey has donned it all. She is one of those people who can slay abstract colours with ease and elegance. Her asymmetrical cut-out ensembles and quirky pantsuits have made headlines several times.

Fans have hailed Halsey for her fashion statements. She has consistently given fans major fashion goals be it her public appearances or red carpets look. Here is a collection of few of Halsey’s quirky ensembles that have been loved by fans.

Halsey’s Quirky Ensembles:

Asymmetrical Blue Dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Quirky crop-top and skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Printed Pant-suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Bow-butterfly dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Olive Green Pants with a printed shirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Crop top with a long quirky cut-out detailed skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Abstract printed gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

ALSO READ| Halsey Drops New Track With BTS' Suga Titled 'SUGA's Interlude'; Song Trends Worldwide

Floral Gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

ALSO READ| Halsey Releases New Stunning Country-inspired ‘You Should Be Sad’ Music Video

Multi-coloured crop-top and pants

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

ALSO READ| Halsey's First Love Song Ever Was Written For THIS Person; Check Details

Experimental pants with an oversized shirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

ALSO READ| Halsey To Collaborate With BTS Rapper Suga For Her New Album 'Manic'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
JDU BIHAR PREZ RUBBISHES REMARK
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
US:TRAVEL BAN FOR CHINESE OFFICIALS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA