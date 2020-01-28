The Debate
Taylor Swift Is Obsessed With Multi-coloured Outfits And Here Is Proof

Hollywood News

Famous American Pop-star, Taylor Swift, has tons of accolades under her credit. Apart from singing, she is also well known for her fashion sense. See pictures

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Famous American Pop-star, Taylor Swift has won tons of accolades under her credit which includes 10 Grammy Awards too. The singer never fails to woo her listeners with her songs. Apart from singing, the international star is also well known across the globe for her stupendous sense of fashion. Taylor Swift has made headlines for her ravishing red carpet looks. She has a solid fashion game. Looking at her Instagram, fans have realised that Taylor Swift is fond of multi-coloured outfits.

From Sparkly sequined mini dresses to the beach-ready rainbow ensembles, Taylor Swift has nailed them all. Few of the colourful midi-dress can be worn to the office while some rainbow inspired outfits are perfect to go for a party. Taylor Swift has time and again nailed her multi-coloured outfits at her concerts and music videos. Here is a compilation of a few of her multi-coloured outfit looks that have wowed her fans.

Taylor Swift's multi-coloured outfits:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn Makes A Cameo In Tay's Documentary, Her Fans Go Gaga Online

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Is Not Scared To Talk About Politics In Her 'Miss Americana' Trailer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ| Grammy 2020: Tentative Seating Arrangement Released; BTS Sit Next To Taylor Swift

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Recalls Suffering From An Eating Disorder During Her '1989 Album' Era

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ| Justin Beiber, Kayne West, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ| Beyonce, Taylor Swift And Other Stars Who Failed To Make A Mark At Grammy 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Reveals Truth About Her Camaraderie With Rumoured Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
