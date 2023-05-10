Beetlejuice 2 To Hit Screens On THIS Date; Jenna Ortega Joins Michael Keaton's Film

Michael Keaton is set to appear in the sequel to his classic hit Beetlejuice. While the first film was released in 1988, Beetlejuice 2 will arrive almost 36 years later. The development is followed by Keaton reprising another one of his late 80s/90s roles, as he is set to appear in The Flash as Batman. The release date for Beetlejuice 2 was also announced recently. It is releasing on Sept. 6, 2024, and will coincide with Marvel's Blade, which will release on the same day.

The release date for Beetlejuice 2 has already been announced, as the production for the film began in London on May 10. Beetlejuice 2 will feature Michael Keaton alongside Hollywood star Winona Ryder, who is also reprising her role as Lydia Deetz. Newcomers in the film would be Jenna Ortega, who is popular for her role in the hit show Wednesday. Ortega will be playing the daughter of Lydia Deetz. The Leftovers’ Justin Theroux, who has written Iron Man 2 and Tropic Thunder, as well as appeared in key films such as American Psycho, Charlie's Angels and Mulholland Drive, is also joining the cast for Beetlejuice 2. However, the scope of his character is not yet revealed.

Beetlejuice 2 is being produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B banner, and the director of the original film, Tim Burton, is also directing the sequel. The screenplay for Beetlejuice 2 has been written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The screenwriter duo has previously worked with Tim Burton before on Wednesday.

More about Beetlejuice



Beetlejuice is a 1988 film by director Tim Burton and featured Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder as prominent characters. The film is based on a deceased couple (played by actors Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) finding the family moving into their house (Catherine O’Hara and Jeffery Jones) along with their daughter (played by Winona Ryder) a nuance. In order to get rid of them, they recruit the help of Beetlejuice, a ghost from the Netherworld. Beetlejuice promises that he would get rid of the new family in their house by haunting them. Beetlejuice was a commercial and critical hit, grossing $74.7 million upon its release.