Bella Hadid Comes Out In Support Of Ariana Grande, Slams Trolls For Body Shaming Her

Ariana Grande recently spoke about the 'not-so-gentle' comments she received on social media. Opening up about how people are constantly criticising her for gaining weight, she penned a long message on social media. Now, Bella Hadid came out in the support of the singer.

She reposted Ariana's video on her Instagram handle and slammed trolls for giving their "unsolicited advice, opinions, judgments and aggression." She mentioned that there's "always a reason" for the a way person looks and asked them to avoid commenting on someone's else body. She wrote, "you never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes. Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind."

"There is always a reason for the way people look/feel , so try to be soft , especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through. Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best. So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes , just remember that. If someone wants to talk badly about another person , remove yourself from the conversation. It’s so much cooler to be kind," she added.

Bella Hadid's loving shout-out for Ariana Grande

While concluding her Instagram caption, Bella Hadid gave a shout-out to Ariana Grande and praised her for opening up about the body shaming comments publicly. She wrote, "Love you guys. And love you Ari. This is so important , I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you."

Ariana Grande addresses trolls

Ariana Grande slammed fans for being comfortable commenting on someone's appearance. The three-minute video came days after netizens made some nasty remarks about her recent public appearance. She asked the people to be gentle with their remarks. "Sending you guys a lot of love and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not or anything. I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day and I’m sending you a lot of love," she wrote.