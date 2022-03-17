Bella Hadid Regrets Having A Nose Job; 'wish I Had Kept The Nose Of My Ancestors'

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently went candid about her life struggles and opened up about how much she regretted having a nose job. She even talked about what it felt like living under the shadow of her elder sister, Gigi Hadid and even revealed how people called her the uglier sister.

During her recent chat with Vogue, Bella Hadid even opened up about how it wasn't easy to establish her career in the industry as she came across numerous judgements while moving forward. In a previous social media post, she even spoke about her mental health and revealed how social media wasn't real while adding how 'there's light at the end of the tunnel.'

Bella Hadid regrets having a nose job

According to a recent interview with Vogue, Bella Hadid recalled the time she decided to get a nose job and revealed how much she regrets that decision. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it," she said. Furthermore, she even addressed the rumour about her visiting a plastic surgeon while being accused of getting her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled and mentioned that none of that was true. She even mentioned that though she didn't have issues with people accusing her of using fillers she still wanted to put an end to it and revealed that she got her eyes lifted with a face tape.

She stated, "People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book. I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Moreover, she even reflected on people comparing her with her sister, Gigi Hadid and how she had the pressure to prove herself. Bella Hadid mentioned that she gena believing that she was the uglier one when she heard it so many times from people. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it," she said.

Image: Instagram/@bellahadid