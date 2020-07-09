Bella Hadid Says 'can't Erase History By Silencing People' After IG Deletes Her Post

Recently, supermodel and philanthropist Bella Hadid slammed the social media site, Instagram for removing a post the actor had updated about her Palestinian heritage. The now-deleted post featured her father, Mohamed Hadid's American passport, which showed a photo of her father. With the post shared, Bella Hadid had written, "My baba and his birthplace of Palestine". Take a look at the now-deleted post:

Also Read | Coronavirus Death Figure In Mumbai Crosses 5,000

Later, Bella shared the alert message she received from Instagram, which explained that the post was taken down on the basis of ‘graphic violence; hate speech, harassment and bullying; and nudity and sexual activity’. The message further stated that the removal was "because it goes against our Community Guidelines on harassment or bullying”. Reacting to Instagram’s claim, Bella Hadid lashed out at the social media giant and questioned: ‘Was it wrong for me to be proud of my father’s birthplace?’. She also aimed a jibe on Instagram and inquired if she was allowed to be Palestinian on the site and labelled Instagram’s move as ‘bullying’. The actor concluded her address and remarked that one cannot ‘erase history by silencing people. It does not work like that’. Take a look:

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Govt Allows Private Hospitals To Treat Coronavirus Patients; Fixes Pricing

Also Read | Burial Traditions Clash With Coronavirus Safety In Indonesia

Speaking to a leading news daily about the issue, a Facebook spokesperson explained why the post was initially removed and apologised for taking it down after further looking into the matter. Clarifying Bella Hadid's claims, the representative explained that the platform does not remove content based on users' nationality or ethnicity and that the post was not removed because of a 'reference to Palestine'. Adding to the same, the representative remarked that Instagram doesn't allow people to post personal information like passport numbers to protect the privacy of the social media community. However, the representative clarified that the content shouldn't have been removed, as the passport number was blurred out. Furthermore, the representative remarked that the authorities restored the content and have issued an apology to the star for the inconvenience caused.

Bella on the professional front

Bella is an American model and was voted "Model of the Year" by industry professionals for an online news portal. Bella was last seen in Poster Girl along with sister Gigi Hadid. The model was also seen in Love Advent, which shows a magaziner releasing a short film starring an A-list model. Stars like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski had also graced the show.

(Image credits: Bella Hadid Instagram)

Also Read | Coronavirus Death Figure In Mumbai Crosses 5,000

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.