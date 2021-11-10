Bella Hadid Shares Series Of Crying Selfies, Opens Up About Her Mental Health 'breakdowns'

Bella Hadid recently left her fans in shock when she shared a series of teary-eyed pictures of herself along with a long note about her mental health. On Tuesday, she revealed how she experienced breakdowns and burnouts and thanked her fans for seeing her and always listening to her.



Many celebrity artists and fans responded to her social media post and expressed their love for her. They even praised how honestly she shared her story of dealing with mental health.

Bella Hadid recently took to her official Instagram handle and share a series of photos and videos, adding a clip in which Willow Smith is talking about insecurities. She also posted a series of crying selfies of herself and penned a note to share details about her mental health. In the note, she wrote how all humans were different and every single human had something special and unique to offer. The 25-year-old supermodel even reflected upon how people will come together in their flaws, insecurities, joy, happiness and accept it all as beautiful and natural. Giving a message to those who were struggling in their lives, she comforted them by assuring that they were not alone. She ended her note by stating how it was harder for her not to share the truth and thanked everyone for listening to her.

The caption read, "< @willowsmith > I Love you and your words . It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this. “That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught. All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way. We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural." This is pretty much my everyday , every night For a few years now Social media is not real. For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment. ) it took me a long time to get that in my mind , but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you" (sic)

Bella Hadid's crying selfies created a buzz among the celebrities as well as her fans as she received immense love and support from them on Instagram. Many celebrities namely Precious Lee, Gigi Hadid, Riley Montana, Abbey, Lauren Perez, Willow Smith and others took to Bella Hadid's Instagram post and expressed how much they love her. On the other hand, many fans also expressed their feelings for her and thanked her for sharing her story. Take a look at some of the reactions to Bella Hadid's latest Instagram post.

