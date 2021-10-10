Gigi Hadid Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note To Wish 'baby Sister' Bella Hadid; Read Here

Supermodel Gigi Hadid penned a sweet birthday wish for her sister Bella Hadid as she turned a year older on Saturday, October 9. She took to social media and gave a sneak peek into Bella's birthday party at their home.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi shared two photos, one showing birthday girl Bella holding Khai, her daughter with Zayn Malik, as she gazes at the balloon decorations. The picture was taken from the back, to keep the baby's face concealed, making sure that Gigi's one-year-old daughter has a private upbringing. Another photo gave a glimpse of Bella's birthday feast.

Gigi Hadid calls her 'baby' sister Bella 'firecracker of a spiritual body guard'

Gigi wrote the sweetest messages to ring on her sister's special day. She gushed about Bella for being hardworking when it comes to her work and for being a 'forever protector as an aunt'. In the caption, she wrote, "We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid: She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual bodyguard and a forever protector as an auntie. I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfilment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve !!!!!! Can’t wait. 25! I love you more every sun-lap."

Within few hours, Gigi's post garnered millions of likes and fans and fellow celebrity followers also showered lovely wishes for the supermodel in the comments section.

Take a look:

Updates on Gigi Hadid

Earlier, Gigi had requested her fans and publications to blur out her baby's face when it went viral over social media and later showed gratitude to people who respected her request. According to sources, Gigi and former One Direction member Zayn Malik planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm shortly after Khai's birth.

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumours in 2015 and reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year. In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'. Khai was born in September.

(Image: Instagram/@Gigihadid)

(With inputs from ANI)