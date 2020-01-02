Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In A Denim Bikini. See Pictures

Bella Hadid shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and the model is rocking a blue denim bikini. Bella celebrated her New Year in the St. Barts sand and while the model hit the beach on New Year’s Eve, where she sizzled in a Dior denim two-piece. She was snapped smiling after a dip in the ocean. The 23-year-old actress was spotted at the beach with a few of her friends. The model has got her the fans to go gaga over the recent post. Recently, due to her Instagram post, Bella was supposedly involved in a controversy. Read more to know about the controversy due to Bella Hadid’s Instagram posts.

Bella Hadid's Instagram

Bella Hadid posted a picture of herself on Instagram, which was later removed by the model after singer Selena Gomez commented on it. On the picture, Salena Gomez had commented, “Stunning 😍.” The post got fans curious due to their complicated history but reportedly, the two do not have any bad intentions against each other anymore. It is a matter of interest because the two were linked to the rapper and singer, The Weeknd immediately one after the other. Both the personalities were openly in relationships with the rapper, Selena from January 2017 to October 2017 and Bella on and off for the past four years. Here is the post by Bella Hadid she had uploaded the picture on her Instagram handle.

