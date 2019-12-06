Bella Hadid Rocks The Classic Black Bikini As She Holidays In Miami; See Pics

Bella Hadid is a popular American Model who never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her splendid fashion statements. She and her sister Gigi Hadid are known to make some really cool style statements. Bella Hadid was recently spotted in Miami with best friend Kendall Jenner. Once again, Bella slayed in a black bikini and was seen giving her fans and followers major fashion goals, thanks to her sensual look.

Bella Hadid at Art Basel in Miami, gave other beachgoers an eyeful as she sported a skimpy black bikini and flaunted her gorgeous skin. Bella Hadid opted for a silk bandana which was wrapped around her head. The pink silk-patterned headwrap added funk to her sensual look. She also accessorised her all-black bikini look with a statement gold chain necklace featuring a small pendant.

While leaving the beach, Bella Hadid put on a pair of baggy boyfriend jeans. The twist to her look was that her jeans were held together by a white shoe thread. Bella aced her look quite well, leaving fans mighty impressed by the way she carried her outfit. The model also paired her funky jeans with a fresh pair of white Nike Air Force sneakers and a statement black bag. Bella Hadid knew precisely how to turn heads even after putting on trousers as she wore her jeans so low that showed off her thong bikini bottoms. She was later reportedly seen rocking a charcoal mini dress. Let's hope the diva shares more pictures from her vacation soon.

