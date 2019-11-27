It’s been one year since The Weeknd's last solo song released. His last song My Dear Melancholy EP was loved by fans. He recently released a song a new song titled Heartless. The Grammy-award winning The Weeknd dropped a new single on Tuesday night. He released the song on the seventh episode of his Beats 1 radio show, Memento Mori. He teased fans about the song on his social media account on Monday when he shared a blurry, black-and-white photo of himself and captioned the picture – “The fall starts tomorrow night”.

Fans are convinced that The Weeknd's Heartless has a Bella Hadid connection

LET’S GO HEARTLESS OUT NOW https://t.co/KthR5N6zY7 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 27, 2019

Many of his fans are speculating that the song is about his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. Heartless is a classic Abel, but it has more deep R&B feels. It has a healthy dose of wild lyrics about drugs, sex, and partying. In the song also, The Weeknd suggests that he is not proud of this kind of lifestyle. The lyrics, “Cause I'm heartless, and I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless, …said I'm heartless/Tryin' to be a better man, but I'm heartless” seem to be referring to his on-and-off relationship with Bella Hadid. But he did not like that lifestyle and he is not able to do anything as he is heartless. However, he was recently also seen at Bella Hadid’s birthday party in New York. He also was in a relationship with Selena Gomez. This also might be regarding Selena as he is heartless.

Here are a few fans who think that there is a connection

Wow the models made the weeknd heartless 💀💀and why tf he is dragging Bella hadid like this, all bch did was loving him 💀 pic.twitter.com/sIJmKa87oT — Dsa (@Dsa59167397) November 27, 2019

*SCREAMS* Im sorry Bella broke ur heart but this is IT https://t.co/gvbSdFk2tB — siren (@yoseiyume) November 27, 2019

bella hadid really DID IT to the weeknd for him to make a song like heartless😶😶 — lica (@onigiri_salmon) November 27, 2019

