Bella Thorne's Net Worth Proves She Is One Of The Richest Content Creators On OnlyFans

Actor Bella Thorne has delivered a wide range of successful movies in her career and has been a part of nearly 106 blockbuster projects. Besides acting, Bella has also produced and directed many movies. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth.

Bella Thorne's net worth

As per a report published on Celebritynetworth.com, Bella’s net worth is estimated to be around 12 Million USD. Converted in rupees, her net worth becomes Rs 89.16 crores. The report further adds that Bella owns a $2 million (Rs 14.86 crores) home in Sherman Oaks, California, which is currently on sale for 2.55 million USD.

Also Read | Halle Berry To Take Part In The Toronto Film Festival To Debut Her Film 'Bruised'

In an interview with Vogue, Bella revealed that she bought the house without a mortgage using income, exclusively generated by Instagram sponsored posts. Reportedly, Bella earns about $65,000 – $100,000 (Rs 48,29,987-74,30,750) for a single Instagram sponsored post. Bella also owns a mountaintop mansion in Topanga, California, which costs around 3.3 million USD, which is around Rs 24.51 crores. Reportedly, Bella also owns a Porsche car.

Also Read | 'Ammonite' Trailer Makes Fans Wish Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan Win An Oscar For The Film

Bella recently made it to the news when the actor revealed that she earned nearly 2 million USD on OnlyFans. Reportedly, Bella is the first content creator on the platform to earn $1million in the first 24 hours, after briefly crashing the site. The actor told Los Angeles Times that she will invest her earnings into her production company and towards charity.

On the work front:

Before appearing in lead roles in movies, Bella has worked in over 30 commercials for companies like Neutrogena and Texas Instruments. In the year 2007, Bella joined the cast of Dirty Sexy Money's second season, which is also noted as her first major television role. In the show, Bella played the role of Margaux Darling.

Also Read | 'Delhi Govt To Double COVID-19 Testing After Spike In Positive Cases,' Says CM Kejriwal

Later in her career, Thorne worked in the drama series My Own Worst Enemy, for which she won a Young Artist's Award for her portrayal of the character Ruthy Spivey. The show also stars actors Christian Slater and Taylor Lautner in the leading roles. Bella is known for her work in movies like Blended, The DUFF, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, You Get Me and Amityville: The Awakening.

(Image credits: Bella Thorne Instagram)

Also Read | 'Ammonite' Trailer Makes Fans Wish Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan Win An Oscar For The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.