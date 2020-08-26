'Ammonite' Trailer Makes Fans Wish Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan Win An Oscar For The Film

The official trailer for the film Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan released on Tuesday. Apart from the leads, the trailer features actors like Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu and Fiona Shaw in an 1840s English era playing out some striking roles. The Ammonite trailer has already generated many positive reviews from fans and is being called 'a film to look forward to' by many. Let's take a closer look at fan reactions on the Ammonite trailer:

'Ammonite' Trailer - Fan reactions on YouTube

Many fans have commented positive remarks about Ammonite trailer on YouTube. Most of the fans have commended Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan's acting and mentioned they deserve to win an Academy Award for their roles. Others have commented that the movie looks 'deep'. One fan mentioned: 'This could save me from 2020'(sic). Take a look:

Pic Credit: Neon's YouTube

Fan reactions on Twitter

Twitter users have also praised the Ammonite trailer. Many fans are happy that they are seeing a same-sex drama in a major motion picture. One fan mentioned - 'I'm completely in love with all this! I feel #Ammonite is going to be an incredible movie!' (sic). Take a look:

"It pleases me you struck up a friendship together."



Beautiful trailer, for some reasons Saoirse Ronan in past has looked like Kate Winslet for me. And now a film together. Hmm! #Ammonite https://t.co/iGAeGdga6M — Yash (@nayanTarse_) August 26, 2020

I'm completely in love with all this!

I feel #Ammonite is going to be an incredible movie!ðŸ’— @strawhousefilms pic.twitter.com/uUPSMBEuLz — Kate Winslet (@Katemysunshine) August 25, 2020

'Ammonite' Trailer

The Ammonite trailer gives a nice gist of the storyline that can be expected from the film. The trailer is quite enticing as the story is set in an 1840s English era with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in the lead, promising the audiences that they are in for a good time. The trailer looks very promising.

Some of the important reasons for the trailer receiving much love on social media are the overall colour tone, the dialogue delivery and the subjects, which are quite unique. The Ammonite trailer also manages to give out just the right amount of information and doesn't reveal much, leaving the audiences to ponder on what will happen next. The movie was going to be screened at many major movie festivals. which were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Promo Pic Credit: A snip from Neon's Ammonite trailer YouTube

