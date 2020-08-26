Halle Berry To Take Part In The Toronto Film Festival To Debut Her Film 'Bruised'

Halle Berry will be taking a part in a conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival's (TIFF) 'In Conversation With...' series. On September 11, 2020, the Oscar winner actor Berry will be appearing virtually in the festival where she will also be debuting her first directorial venture Bruised. Halle both directed and stars in the film which is an MMA-based drama.

TIFF's Twitter handle took to Twitter and announced that berry will be also speaking in a live discussion for the #ShareHerJourney initiative launched this year by the film festival. The initiative is deemed as a commitment to empowering women in film, this year, according to TIFF, the lineup of films is 43% directed, created or co-directed by women. Check out their announcement below -

Halle Berry to appear on TIFF

As part of TIFF’s commitment to empowering women in film, this year the #TIFF20 lineup is 43% directed, co-directed, or created by women. #ShareHerJourney pic.twitter.com/SgNt2u0aPN — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 24, 2020

This will be the first time when the Toronto Film Festival will feature virtual panels followed by physical screenings. The festival is set to run from September 10 to 19 and has been reduced in size due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be screening nearly 50 films during the initial five days in theatres, outdoor venues and drive-ins which will be followed by virtual red carpet events and press conferences confiding to the norms of social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Halle Berry will be presenting her directorial debut film Bruised where the actor will be seen stepping into the ring and packing a punch. The film will feature Berry playing the role of Jackie 'Justice'. The synopsis of the film has regarded her character to be a 'disgraced MMA fighter' who loses the one thing she experts in life, fighting.

The film will revolve around Jackie's 6-year-old son returning back into her life which prompts her to fight again and give her son a comfortable life. The film has been bankrolled by John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk and Michelle Rosenfarb has penned down the script.

Deadline had previously reported that Berry went a notch ahead committing to her role as an MMA fighter and suffered an injury while filming a fight scene on the sets which resulted in the halting of the production. Though Bruised will be debuting in TIFF 2020, there are no updates on whether the film will be getting a wide release soon. Check out the first look of Bruised shared by TIFF below -

