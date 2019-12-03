Spotted: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reunite To Go Christmas Shopping With Kids

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are not together anymore. However, the former couple recently got together to be a complete family during the holidays. The two were spotted together with their kids on Sunday while heading for Christmas shopping. It was also their daughter Violet’s birthday on the same day. They reportedly celebrated by catching a movie after shopping together.

According to multiple sources, the co-parents are often together on holidays. On Sunday as well, the duo got together, bought Christmas requirements, a tree and decorated them as family. Apparently Ben Affleck flew in from New Orleans from his shoot schedule. He was shooting there for the film Deep Water. Despite their divorce back in September 2018, Ben and Jennifer reportedly share a great bond with each other and are ideal parents to their children.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share a great bond

In an interview with Hoda Kotb in March this year, Ben Affleck had mentioned that Jennifer Garner is a great parent. He said that she is the central part of his kid’s life and he feels good when they are together. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have three kids together; Violet (14), Seraphina (10), and son Samuel (7). According to reports, the happy family are supportive of each other’s endeavours and look out for each other. Ben also shared a post about the greatest women in life. In the post was his mother Christine and former wife, Garner.

