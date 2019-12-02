Ben Affleck To Go Sober Again After A Dramatic Public Relapse

Ben Affleck recently made the headlines when he was seen in an intoxicated state outside a Halloween party. The actor had reportedly celebrated a year of sobriety before getting spotted stumbling under alcohol influence by the paparazzi. Ben was seen wearing a suit and a skull mask trying to find his balance and was helped by one of his friends. The video of Ben Affleck being under the influence of alcohol quickly became viral and various fans who are aware of his issues with addiction came forward to show support for Ben Affleck. Now, it is revealed that the actor is recovering well after the incident. Ben has stated that though a relapse has happened, he is not ashamed of it nor will he allow it to derail his journey with sobriety.

Ben Affleck's journey of sobriety

Sources close to the actor have revealed that Ben has been doing and looking great after the relapse. He is reportedly progressing admirably as stated by the sources. Ben has also reportedly shifted his focus to spend time with his family and near ones. It was also revealed furthermore that he is taking sobriety very seriously now. The actor had made a trip to the rehab in 2018 which he was very public about. Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are raising three kids together named Violet, Seraphina and Samuel respectively. The two parents are reportedly working hard to raise their kids along with Ben's struggle with sobriety.

Ben and Jennifer reportedly spent Thanksgiving together to ensure that their kids are happy. Ben had also stated previously that shared parenting can be difficult but important to ensure that the children are not exposed to harsh realities at a younger age. Ben Affleck had shared on his social media that addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of it, he has been in a full-time commitment to achieve complete recovery from addiction.

