Ben Affleck's Casual Interviews About Jennifer Garner Has Upset Her Boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck has been making headlines for being vocal about his divorce with Jennifer Garner. The actor has spoken at lengths about his marriage and expressed how divorce with Jennifer Garner is the biggest regret of his life. The actor has not shamed Jennifer Garner at any public instance and has been overtly respectful of her, calling her a great mom and person. Now, rumours about Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller being uncomfortable with Ben Affleck's comments has surfaced on the internet.

Also read: Ben Affleck admits filming 'The Way Back' was difficult post divorce with Jennifer Garner

John Miller uncomfortable with Ben Affleck's casual comments about Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has also come forward and expressed that he was dealing with alcoholism in the past and is now trying life of sobriety and honesty. Actor Jennifer Garner has reportedly been with businessman John Miller since 2018. A source close to John Miller has revealed to a leading news daily in the USA about these recent developments. The source reveals that though John Miller is empathetic to Ben Affleck's struggles, he worries that Jennifer Garner has yet again become the focus.

Also read: Ben Affleck on the pain and catharsis of ‘The Way Back’

According to the leading daily, the source said that John Miller believes Ben needs to consider Jennifer Garner's feelings before speaking about her so publically. But it was also revealed that Jennifer and John have impacted each other positively and recent events do not put any negative strain on their relationship. Both Jennifer Garner and John Miller are divorcees who are raising their kids and have reportedly found a common ground to base their relationship upon, according to the source.

Also read: Jennifer Garner spotted with son Samuel days after Ben Affleck admits divorce-regret

Also read: 'I keep in touch with her' admits Ben Affleck, on relationship with ex-girlfriend Lopez

Also read: Ben Affleck reveals why exactly he lied about his back tattoo being fake

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.