Was Jennifer Garner The Reason 'The Way Back' Director Did Not Give Up On Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Garner made sure that ex-husband Ben Affleck kept his role as Jack Cunnigham in the new film The Way Back when he relapsed in 2018. She did so by going straight to the film's director, Gavin O’Connor. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Gavin revealed how Affleck's former wife directly asked him to not pull the plug on the film because Ben loved it so much. The director further revealed that just as they started prepping for the film, Ben Affleck fell off the wagon.

Jennifer Garner urged The Way Back director to not give up on Ben Affleck after relapse

Gavin further added that Ben ended up going to rehab and the director did not know if the film was over. The studio thought that the film was over but Jennifer Garner called up Gavin O'Connor and told him that when Ben Affleck went to rehab, he took a basketball with him. Garner further told him that Ben asked him not to pull the plug and that he really wants to do the movie.

ALSO READ | Ben Affleck Says Divorce From Jennifer Garner Is His 'biggest Regret'; Here's Why

The director further explained that after his conversation with Jennifer Garner, Ben had about a week of detox before he met Gavin to discuss the future of the film. Gavin O'Connor further explained that he spent half the day with Ben Affleck trying to figure out a way that will work for him because it was important that Ben gets his sobriety on track. He revealed that Affleck got out just a day before they began shooting and so, on the first day they had a very raw and vulnerable guy showing up.

ALSO READ | Ben Affleck Admits Filming 'The Way Back' Was Difficult Post Divorce With Jennifer Garner

Despite no longer being married, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck co-parent three kids together. In a recent interview with a leading portal, Ben Affleck admitted that his divorce with Jennifer Garner is the biggest regret in his life. A report revealed that Ben and Jennifer share a great relationship now and she appreciated the kind words that he used publicly to take ownership of his past.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Garner Spotted With Son Samuel Days After Ben Affleck Admits Divorce-regret

ALSO READ | Ben Affleck's Casual Interviews About Jennifer Garner Has Upset Her Boyfriend John Miller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.