Ben Affleck Breaks Silence On Tense GRAMMYs Moment With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck in a recent interview opened up about the time he was 'caught' being upset at wife Jennifer Lopez at the GRAMMYs earlier this year. The clip has since gone viral spiraling into a sea of memes. Affleck narrates what transpired in the moment.

On what he said to JLo

Affleck has revealed that as he saw host Trevor Noah approach, he realised that he and his wife were going to be in the oncoming frame. He then leaned into Jennifer and allegedly said, "As soon as they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor." Jennifer in response asked him to sit tight. He further adds that the Grammys were essentially his wife's work event at which he had an overall good time.

Affleck's take on award shows

While Affleck affirmed that he thoroughly enjoyed the GRAMMYs this year, there have been big events he has attended in the past where he had been "pissed off". He however is largely unbothered by the memes that have sprung as a result of that moment. He says, "At a certain point, I am who I am."

JLo's advice to Affleck

Affleck also got candid about the advice his wife Jennifer gave him with regard to his reservations about giving interviews, asking him to not let his past experiences make him guarded. Affleck said, "I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over. I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right it was actually the opposite of what I meant."

Affleck and Jennifer married each other in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July of last year, followed by an extravagant Georgia wedding in August. The pair were also engaged to each other in 2002. they rekindled their romance in 2021.