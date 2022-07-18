Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Now Married; 'Marry Me' Actor Confirms

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most-loved couples in Hollywood. After rekindling their relationship last year, the duo recently left the fans amazed as they unveiled that they got married in Las Vegas. Lopez released her newsletter recently and confirmed that after standing in line for a license with four other couples, they barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. Further, she even posted a photo on her Instagram handle showcasing her glitzy engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Lopez posted a picture of herself lying in the bed while holding her phone in hand and flaunting her ring. While flaunting her ring, she teased her newsletter and asked the fans to check it out for all the wedding details.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marry Me star Jennifer Lopez teased her newsletter On the JLo in which she confirmed that she and Ben Affleck flew to Vegas on Saturday to tie the nuptial knot. Stating further, she revealed that their outfits included a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben Affleck’s closet as they read their vows in the chapel and gave one another the rings they’d wear for the rest of their lives. Lopez then mentioned that it was the best possible wedding they could ever imagine and revealed that they fulfilled their dream of getting married in Vegas while arriving in a pink convertible.

She stated, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

She went on to add how she was grateful to have an abundance of love along with a new family of five children and a life they had never had more reason to look forward to. She added, “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”

Soon after announcing that they were officially married, Jennifer Lopez requested to change her name to Jennifer Affleck, which was confirmed by a screenshot of the Clark County Clerk’s Office floating online.

Rekindling their romance last year, Jennifer and Ben also got engaged recently, with the former sharing the exciting news via her social media handle in April. In an emotional video, Lopez flaunted her engagement ring and thereby confined that things have become quite serious between them.

Image: AP