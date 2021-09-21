Ben Affleck Gushes About Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez; Says He Is In 'awe' Of Her

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines ever since the duo rekindled their romance earlier this year. The couple earlier this month also made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival. Affleck in one of his recent interviews said that he was in awe at the effect that Jennifer Lopez had on the world.

Ben Affleck is all praise for his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

As per Page Six, Ben Affleck spoke publicly about his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for the first time since rekindling their romance after nearly 20 years in an interview published by Adweek. The 43-year-old actor said, "I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country."

He added, "All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of colour approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's red carpet debut

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival post rekindling their romance earlier this year. The couple were seen hugging and kissing each other as they walked down the carpet. Lopez donned a Georges Hobeika's white mermaid gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit while Ben Affleck donned a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a bowtie. The duo attended the screening of the movie The Last Duel, which Affleck co-wrote and stars in with longtime pal Matt Damon.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance earlier this year after, Jlo broke off her Alex Rodriguez. The couple also dated in 2004 and were all set to tie the knot but called off the wedding. The couple has been making frequent appearances on a couple of red carpets after the Venice Film Festival. Ben and Jlo also attended the Met Gala 2021 together.

(Image: AP)