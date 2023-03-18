Tom Cruise Raves About Ezra Miller's The Flash: The Kind Of Movie We Need

DC movie The Flash is all set for its world premiere at CinemaCon on April 25. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the Ezra Miller starrer. Meanwhile, Hollywood star Tom Cruise has reportedly already watched The Flash and heaped heavy praise on it.

Miller starrer The Flash is a superhero movie based on the DC comic book character. As per Hollywood Reporter, when Cruise met Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the latter mentioned how much he loved The Flash.

This piqued Cruise's curiosity and he asked if a copy of the movie could be arranged for him. Zaslav complied with the actor’s request and sent over a copy of the movie, months ahead of its scheduled release. Even though the Mission: Impossible star got his hands on a pre-release copy of the movie, it was not without conditions.

As per reports, a Warner Bros employee carried the movie's copy to the Cruise’s house and stayed there until he was done watching the feature. Cruise then handed over the copy back to the employee. Immediately after watching the film, the Top Gun: Maverick actor reportedly called The Flash director Andy Muschietti and heaped praise on the film.

The actor called the filmmaker and went on about how good the movie was. He has been reported to say to the director that Flash “is everything you want in a movie” and that “this is the kind of movie we need”. As per reports, DC co-head James Gunn had also apreciated The Flash calling it "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made"

Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise created buzz worldwide with his most recent movie- Top Gun: Maverick. He praise for his performance in the aerial action film.

Consequently, Top Gun:Maverick was a huge hit at the box office. The movie was also nominated in six categories at Oscars 2023. It received nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Original Song, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. Top Gun Maverick won the Academy Award for Best Sound.