Ben Affleck Reveals Secret Behind Jennifer Lopez's 'perfect Skin'

Hollywood star Ben Affleck opened up about how his wife Jennifer Lopez manages to stay "ageless". Affleck, 52, married pop star JLo, 53, last year in an intimate ceremony. Affleck joined The Drew Barrymore Show virtually for the promotions of his directorial Air. During their conversation, he complimented Lopez’s work ethic and revealed why she appears to be ageless. He also stated that the Shotgun Wedding actress does not keep restrictions on her diet, and eats whatever she wants. He credited her work ethic as well as her “superhuman” tendency to stick to things, be it working out or shooting.

“She works out. I work out too, but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean,” said Ben Affleck. The Batman V Superman star added, “With perfect skin and the whole thing. There's no taking away from the work ethic — the work ethic is real, the discipline is real — but also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world. She looks spectacular,” concluded the Good Will Hunting Oscar winner about Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Air

Ben Affleck took to the director's chair in the recently released film Air, which also features him alongside his Good Will Hunting co-star and co-writer Matt Damon. Air is based on Michael Jordan and his collaboration with Nike in order to create the successful Air Jordan. The film also stars Viola Davis, Damian Young and Chris Tucker.

Air had its world premiere on March 18. Ben Affleck is also slated to appear in the upcoming DCU film The Flash, directed by Andrés Muschietti. The Flash features Ben Affleck as Batman for the last time and will conclude his stint in the DCU. The Flash features Ezra Miller in the titular role, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle and Michael Shannon.