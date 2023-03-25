Jennifer Lopez Never Apologised To Jane Fonda For Cutting Her Eye During Film Scene

Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda co-starred in the 2005 movie Monster-In-Law. In one of the scenes, both their characters were filmed slapping each other back and forth. In a recent interview, Jane Fonda recalled how in one of the takes Jennifer's slap cut her right in the eye. She added Jennifer has never apologized to her for the incident.

At The Drew Barrymore Show, Jane Fonda recalled one of the most popular scenes from Monster-In-Law. She talked about how in the movie while filming one of the scenes, Jennifer had to slap her. She was wearing a diamod ring in the scene. Jane said that in one of the takes, she got cut across her eyes and eyebrows. She also mentioned that JLo never apologised to her.

What Jennifer Lopez said about the slap scene

Earlier, in 2019, Jennifer Lopez also posted a video reacting to the scene in the movie. She recalled filming the scene as one of the most fun times. In the video, Jennifer also confessed that she punched Jane rather hard.

Jennifer shared how she was not fully comfortable with hitting Jane and feared that she would hurt her. The actress then recalled that Jane comforted her and asked her to hit her again. She added, “I just remember afterwards Jane had a blood blister right at the top of her eye. My nail, like, went up into her eye. ... She didn't care. She's such a gangster….. I just love her.”

About Monster-In-Law

In Monster-In-Law, Jane Fonda played the role of Viola Fields who did not want her son to get married to Charlie, played by Jennifer Lopez. Directed by Robert Luketic, the movie was released in 2005. Along with Jennifer and Jane, the movie also stars, Michael Vartan, Wanda Skyes, Adam Scott, Monet Mazur, Annie Parisse and others.