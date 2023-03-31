Ben Affleck Slips Details Of Wonder Woman Cameo Shot For The Flash

Batman V Superman actor Ben Affleck has slipped out details about Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman cameo for DCU's The Flash. Affleck divulged the details during an appearance on the Smartless podcast, which features hosts Sean Haynes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. The scene reportedly features both Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Affleck said on the podcast that there was a certain scene filmed for the movie which featured the two. The scene entailed, according to the Argo actor, Wonder Woman saving Batman during an altercation with some antagonists. He added that Wonder Woman saves him by using her Lasso of Truth, supposedly swinging Affleck’s Batman out of danger.

The Justice League actor said that he proceeds to give his authentic take on what he feels about his job. “And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work,” said Affleck. He also said that his rendition of Batman in The Flash is his best version, as he said that he “finally figured out how to play the guy,” in the DCU.

Ben Affleck fell back in love with Batman and wanted to do more until Gunn stepped in.

More on The Flash

The Flash comes from director Andy Muschietti. Slated for a release on June 16, the film features actors Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Keaton and Michael Shannon. With the addition of Ben Affleck’s Batman, Michael Keaton is also set to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, which he last played in 1992 with Batman Returns.

Ezra Miller plays the titular superhero as The Flash/Barry Allen. Actor Sasha Calle will debut as Supergirl, a Kryptonian kept in captivity. Michael Shannon will be reprising his role as the villain General Zod, which he previously played a decade ago in Man of Steel. Actor Tom Cruise has previously raved about The Flash, saying that it's exactly the kind of movie that is needed to be in cinemas.