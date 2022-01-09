Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Dropped Out Of 'The Batman' Movie Which He Would Act & Direct

Ben Affleck was first introduced as the Caped Crusader in the 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, although the casting of Affleck as Batman was met with intense fan backlash, his performance ultimately earned a positive response. The actor was last seen as the Dark Knight in Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League and will also be seen in the 2022 movie The Flash.

Before Robert Pattinson's The Batman directed by Matt Reeves was greenlit by Warner Bros., Ben Affleck was all set to star, direct and produce his version of The Batman. The project, however, didn't go through and Affleck has now revealed why he dropped out of the project.

Ben Affleck on why he dropped The Batman

In an interview with LA Times, Ben Affleck explained why he opted out of The Batman movie that he was supposed to star, direct and produce. He said, "I looked at (directing Batman) and thought, “I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.” You’re supposed to always want these things, and I probably would have loved doing it at 32 or something. But it was the point where I started to realize it’s not worth it. It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started being more about the experience, I felt more at ease."

Ben Affleck bids adieu to 'Batman'

Meanwhile, Affleck also recently revealed that he would be bidding adieu to Bruce Wayne's character in the coming movie The Flash. Talking to Herald Sun, the actor opened up about playing the iconic character for the last time in the movie and said, "I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done were in the Flash movie. I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character."

The Flash will reunite Affleck with Ezra Miller's Flash and will also feature Michael Keaton as the caped crusader. The movie will also star Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue and Sasha Calle.

Image: Twitter/@GrxphicsX