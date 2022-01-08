Ben Affleck Says Filming 'Justice League' Was 'awful'; Terms It As 'worst Experience'

Ben Affleck recently opened up about his experience while filming the Justice League (2017), terming it as his 'worst experience'. The American superhero film based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name features Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Gal Gadot in the lead roles.

Ben recalls Justice League (2017) as his 'worst experience'

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben stated that he has realised that he should focus on career choices that make himself happy. The actor continued that directing Batman is a good example and he looked at it and thought, "I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it". Affleck, who played the role of Batman in the film, told the Los Angeles Times, "It just was the worst experience. It was awful." He further added that he would have loved doing it at the age of 32 or something, but at that point, he started realizing that it’s not worth it. He said, "It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started being more about the experience, I felt more at ease."

Ben Affleck mentioned that Justice League, for which he reprised his role as Batsman, was 'the nadir' of his career. Listing reasons, Ben stated that the director Zack Snyder was exiting the film after the latter's daughter's death in Many 2017. He added that Justice League (2017) was a bad experience because of multiple things, including his life, divorce, the competing agendas and then Zack’s tragedy and the reshooting. Terming it as awful, he also said that it was everything that he didn’t like.

Ben Affleck to make his final appearance in The Flash

Recently, the actor has announced that he will make his final appearance as Batman in The Flash. The actor, who last appeared as the DC superhero in Justice League, has himself confirmed it. Ben told The Herald Sun that filming scenes for The Flash will be a nice finish on his experience with the character of Batman. The Flash is all set to return to the big screens on November 4, 2022. The film will also feature actor Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, the romantic interest of Allen, and introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

