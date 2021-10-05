Ben Affleck Talks About His 'fun & Lovely' Experience Playing Batman In 'The Flash'

Actor Ben Affleck, who will reprise his much-celebrated role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming DC Comics film The Flash, recently spoke about his really 'fun' and 'lovely' experience working on the film. The actor, who was present at the screening of his upcoming George Clooney directorial drama titled The Tender Bar, told Variety that he had a 'great time' working alongside Ezra Miller, who helms The Flash's title character.

Ben Affleck will helm Batman's role in Andy Muschietti's directorial, which centres on Barry Allen/The Flash, a super-powered speedster, who first marked his cinematic appearance in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor is also helming the role of a bar owner in The Tender Bar, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name.

Ben Affleck on playing Batman in The Flash

Divulging more on his experience in the upcoming DC comics film, Affleck stated that it was a 'really nice way' to revisit that, considering his previous role as the superhero was 'difficult'. He was also in awe of Miller, who he said he 'loves' and added that he got a chance to meet Jason Momoa, who was shooting for his film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the United Kingdom.

Apart from Affleck, who plays the vigilante superhero following his parents' murder, actor Michael Keaton will also be making his way into the universe-crossing film. The movie, whose screenplay has been penned by Christina Hodson, marks the 12th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Apart from Affleck, Ezra and Micheal, the ensemble cast also includes Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston. Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon Field have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

The movie will trace the journey of Ezra's Allen, who travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which leads to grave unintended consequences to his timeline. Produced by DC Films, The Disco Factory, and Double Dream, The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4, 2022.

Apart from this, Affleck's The Tender Bar is set to witness a theatrical release in New York City and Los Angeles on December 17, post which it will mark its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

(IMAGE: AP)