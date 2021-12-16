Last Updated:

WATCH | Benedict Cumberbatch Runs Away From His Security At 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch a.k.a Doctor Strange pulled off a hilarious stint at the recently held premiere of Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Benedict Cumberbatch

Image: TWITTER/ @SPIDERMANMOVIE/AP


Benedict Cumberbatch pulled off a hilarious stint at the recently held red carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor, who plays Dr Stange in the franchise's latest instalment was seen running away from his security personnel and the epic instance has been making rounds on the internet. The film's Los Angeles premiere was also graced by Tom Holland, who will be essaying the role of the web-slinger for the third time, as well as Zendaya. 

The latest edition will showcase Peter Parker at his most vulnerable, now that his true identity has been revealed to the world while he is also being framed for the death of Quentin Beck. He approaches Benedict's Doctor Strange to cast a spell undoing the revelation, however, their effort backfires and unleashes the multiverse. Holland will lock horns with some of the franchise's oldest villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and more. 

Benedict Cumberbatch runs away from security 

In the viral clip, Cumberbatch can be seen waving to his fans and well wishers standing at the fences, while running away from his security. The guards hilariously chase after him, with fans shouting his name in chorus. Take a look. 

READ | Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he almost missed out on iconic Doctor Strange role

Apart from pulling off this stint, Cumberbatch interacted with the media and urged his fans to not be 'killjoys' and ruin the film for others. He also revealed that unlike some of his co-stars, he is yet to watch the film. 

READ | 'Doctor Strange' sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch undergoing significant reshoots

The much anticipated Marvel flick was released in Indian theatres on Thursday, December 16, and ardent movie buffs flocked to theatres to witness the drama unfold after months of various speculations. Apart from the aforementioned trio, the film will witness villains like Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard. The Jon Watts directorial will hit theatres in the United States on Friday, December 17.

READ | Benedict Cumberbatch hits out at toxic masculinity, says 'men need to shut up and listen'

Apart from Spider-Man, Cumberbatch is busy reshooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film which marks his second standalone Marvel flick and sixth movie appearance as the quirky Dr Stephen Strange.  

(Image: TWITTER/ @SPIDERMANMOVIE/AP)

READ | Benedict Cumberbatch reveals why 'Doctor Strange 2' is going under 'significant' reshoots
READ | 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Benedict Cumberbatch didn't read whole script; here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider Man, Marvel Studios
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com