Benedict Cumberbatch pulled off a hilarious stint at the recently held red carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor, who plays Dr Stange in the franchise's latest instalment was seen running away from his security personnel and the epic instance has been making rounds on the internet. The film's Los Angeles premiere was also graced by Tom Holland, who will be essaying the role of the web-slinger for the third time, as well as Zendaya.

The latest edition will showcase Peter Parker at his most vulnerable, now that his true identity has been revealed to the world while he is also being framed for the death of Quentin Beck. He approaches Benedict's Doctor Strange to cast a spell undoing the revelation, however, their effort backfires and unleashes the multiverse. Holland will lock horns with some of the franchise's oldest villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and more.

Benedict Cumberbatch runs away from security

In the viral clip, Cumberbatch can be seen waving to his fans and well wishers standing at the fences, while running away from his security. The guards hilariously chase after him, with fans shouting his name in chorus. Take a look.

BENEDICT RUNNING FROM HIS SECURITY LMFAO pic.twitter.com/SDnTp3ALnA — bri 🩰 (@strawberritom) December 14, 2021

Apart from pulling off this stint, Cumberbatch interacted with the media and urged his fans to not be 'killjoys' and ruin the film for others. He also revealed that unlike some of his co-stars, he is yet to watch the film.

The much anticipated Marvel flick was released in Indian theatres on Thursday, December 16, and ardent movie buffs flocked to theatres to witness the drama unfold after months of various speculations. Apart from the aforementioned trio, the film will witness villains like Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard. The Jon Watts directorial will hit theatres in the United States on Friday, December 17.

Apart from Spider-Man, Cumberbatch is busy reshooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film which marks his second standalone Marvel flick and sixth movie appearance as the quirky Dr Stephen Strange.

(Image: TWITTER/ @SPIDERMANMOVIE/AP)