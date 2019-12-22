Best Abhay Deol Films That Have Left A Mark On Everyone's Heart

Abhay Deol has given Bollywood some of the best commercial as well as off-beat movies. His acting skills are impeccable and intriguing. Abhay never fails to surprise his fans by his choices of roles and acting versatility. Here are some of Abhay Deol's most engaging performances till now-

Abhay Deol Films that created history

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Abhay Deol plays the character of a fearless and charismatic thief. Abhay has portrayed the role so effortlessly that the audience fell in love with his character. The character development of his role grows substantially, and the actor did not fail to present it. Although the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! failed at the box office, still it is widely loved by the fans. Abhay's acting in the film has left a mark in the hearts of many.

Dev D (2009)

Bringing out a classic character which already has a huge fan-following is not only a challenge but also creates a lot of buzz. Abhay Deol presented the character of Dev from the blockbuster SRK movie Devdas. The movie demanded intense and surreal acting from falling in love to breaking apart into self-destruction. Abhay did justice to the modern Dev Das. His acting was admired by the critics and the masses to its extent.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

While mentioning Abhay Deol's best performances, a person can never forget Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This movie is a bundle of everything- from comedy to romance to adventure, it offers all. The movie is based on three friends on a vacation to places that challenge their fears. ZNMD has a place in everyone's heart, and it is surreal. All the actors in the film nailed their performances, bringing out the fictional characters to life. Abhay played an important role as his character was responsible for the changes in every set of the plot and the characterisation.

