Best Animated Action Movies To Start Your New Year On A Happy Note

Actions films are a popular choice of film genre, especially among youngsters. With animated films picking up pace, animated action films are another upcoming genre. Throughout the years, multiple action films have been released and were a hit with the audience. Here are some of the popular animated action films to binge on

Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse

After gaining superpowers from a radioactive spider-bite, Miles Morales protects the city as Spider-man. Soon, Morales meets alternate versions of himself from different universes and gets caught up in an epic battle to save the multiverse. The film was directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman. The film's characters were voiced by Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld are more.

The Incredibles

Forced to adopt a civilian lifestyle and stuck in a white-collar job, Mr. Incredible itches to get back in action. When he gets lured into a trap by an evil Syndrome, his family comes together to save him. Directed by Brad Bird, the film made about ₹63 crores at the Box Office. The film's characters were voiced by Brad Bird, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L. Jackson.

How to Train your Dragon

Hiccup, a Viking must kill a Dragon to mark his way into manhood and be validated by his tribe. However, he ends up doing the opposite and befriends the dragon, a deadly Night Fury. The film was directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders and was the first installment in the How to Train Your Dragon series. The characters were voiced by Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Craig Ferguson, and Gerard Butler.

Kung Fu Panda

The first installment from the Kung Fu Panda series, the film revolves around an obese Po the Panda, a Kung Fu enthusiast, gets selected as the Dragon Warrior. He decides to team up with the Furious Five to destroy the evil forces that threaten the Valley of Peace. The film was directed by Mark Osborne and John Stevenson. The film stars Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, and Dustin Hoffman.

Big Hero 6

Hiro, a robotics prodigy, joins forces with Baymax in order to avenge his brother's death. They further team up with Hiro's friends to form a team of high-tech heroes. The film was directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams and the characters were voiced by Ryan Potter, Jamie Chung, and Genesis Rodriguez.

