Best Brad Pitt-produced Films According To IMDb Include Many Classics, See List Here

Brad Pitt is among the finest actors of Hollywood. The actor, since the 90s, has been showcasing his prowess. He has worked in some popular movies like Fight Club, Seven, World War Z, Moneyball, and recently won his first-ever acting Oscar for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Also read: Brad Pitt's Journey In Hollywood As An Established Actor Proves He's Come A Long Way

Apart from acting, Pitt has also produced several movies. These include 12 Years a Slave, The Departed, Moneyball, and more. Some of these have also won an Oscar for Best Picture. Take a look at the best Brad Pitt produced films, according to IMDb.

Also read: Brad Pitt's Romantic Movies To Watch With Your Better Half

The Departed (8.5/10)

The Departed is Brad Pitt's top-rated produced film, according to IMDb. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg. The story is set in Massachusetts revolving around an Irish Mob boss named Frank Costello (played by Jack Nicholson). The Departed also won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

12 years a slave (8.1/10)

Pitt also produced the 2013 Best Picture winner, 12 Years a Slave. In the film, he also played a supporting role as Samuel Bass. The story revolves around a free African-American, who is promised a job by two white men but is sold into slavery. The movie is based on real-life events and received high praise for its outlook on the history of American slavery.

The big short (7.8/10)

The Big Short won Best Adapted Screenplay in 2015. Not only did Pitt play a role in the film as Ben Rickert, but also produced the film. The movie follows three different stories that lead up to the 2007 housing market crash. It also stars Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling.

Moneyball (7.6/10)

Moneyball is a biographical sports drama and stars Brad Pitt as coach Billy Beane. He is also one of the producers of the film. Based on a true story, the movie revolves around Oakland A's GM Billy Bean, who finds a competitive advantage in baseball in his attempt to win the World Series.

Moonlight (7.4/10)

In 2016, Moonlight won the Best Picture award. Brad Pitt was an executive producer of the film. The movie stars Mahershala Ali and Ashton Sanders. The movie tells the story of a young African-American man who struggles with his identity and sexuality.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.