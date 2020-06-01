Brad Pitt's Journey In Hollywood As An Established Actor Proves He's Come A Long Way

Today, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is known as one of the most recognizable faces in the world. The actor is not only known for his looks, but the star is also known for his acting skills, ambitions and talent. The actor has worked in several films and has also produced several many. Here’s an overview of Brad Pitt’s journey in Holywood, take a look.

How Brad Pitt established himself as a talented actor

Career & journey

Brad Pitt began his journey in Hollywood with the film Hunk in which he played a small role. After appearing in a few films, the actor moved to produce films and produced his first film God Grew Tired of Us in the year 2006. The actor starred in popular movies like Thelma and Louise, Interview with the vampire, Moneyball, A River Runs through it and Ocean’s Eleven. Apart from his films, the actor has also been attached to some popular names of Hollywood like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

Types of films & roles

Over three decades that the actor has been in the industry, he has marked his presence in Hollywood with his versatile acting. Brad Pitt got his breakthrough in Hollywood with the film Thelma & Louise which released in the year 1991. The actor soon became a heartthrob of a million girls after he was seen as a cowboy in Thelma & Louise. Some of his other notable works include, A River Runs Through It, Legends of the Fall, Seven, Twelve Monkeys and Fight Club.

BO numbers

Box office numbers play a huge role in the success of an actor. Brad Pitt’s film Seven, in which he played a detective turned out to be a commercially successful film. Brad Pitt’s most commercially successful film was World War Z which released in the year 2013. The film made a worldwide collection of $540 million.

He also starred in the film Fury, which received positive reviews from the critics and also became a Box office hit with a collection of $211.8 million. His most recent film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also turned out to be a superhit blockbuster film. Brad Pitt was seen in a supporting role along with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood became a commercially successful film with a collection of $374.3 million.

