Brad Pitt is one actor that needs no introduction. Be it action, comedy or romance, the actor has simply done it all. Brad Pitt's most popular movies include Babel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Meet Joe Black, and many more.

Brad Pitt's romantic movies to watch with your better half

Meet Joe Black

This is one of Brad Pitt's earliest romantic movies. The 1998 flick takes fans into the lives of Grim Reaper Joe Black who is disguised as a human. He comes to Earth to take back the soul of businessman William Parrish. Sadly, Joe's fascinating journey ends with him falling in love with William's daughter. The popular flick Meet Joe Black, directed by Martin Brest has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb.

Allied

This is another popular flick of Pitt that has won multiple awards. The film takes people into the times of World War II. The two operatives, Max and Marianne, fall in love and get married.

However, things go south when he receives a call informing him that his wife is working for the enemy, making their marriage fall into trouble. The 2016 film directed by Robert Zemeckis has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb. The film stars Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris, and Vincent Ebrahim in lead roles.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

This is another one of Brad Pitt's best films. The chemistry Pitt shares with Angelina Jolie in the movie made it super popular. The film takes one on the lives of a married couple who secretly are assassins.

Mishaps ensue when they are assigned a mission to kill each other. Besides Jolie's role as a secret agent, Pitt's character of a charming assassin steals the show. The 2005 flick directed by Doug Liman has a rating of 6.5 on IMDb.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

This is one of the most interesting movies starring Brad Pitt. The film tells the story of the lives of Daisy and Benjamin Button. She later discovers that Button suffers from a rare aging ailment wherein he ages backward.

The pair keep in touch as Daisy gets older but Button turns younger. Brad Pitt's chemistry with Cate Blanchett is amazing and remains one of the reasons why fans loved it. The 2008 film directed by David Fincher has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

