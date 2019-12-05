Best Fight Scenes Of Bollywood 2019 Films | War, Commando 3 And More

Bollywood has seen some best action film in 2019. Many films released this year but a few action scenes from them caught much attention. Read to know about them.

Best action scene from 2019 released

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The year started on a high note with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam. With a high dose of patriotism, the film was a super hit. The climax scene where the Indian Soldiers goes for the surgical strike keeps the audience at the edge of the seats, throughout!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Raut played the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai, in the film based on her life. Kangana received praises for her performance. The end battle scene was not only a good action scene but it also bought out the emotions, as many connected with her character.

Kesari

Based on a real incident, Kesari showed the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 6,000–10,000 Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Akshay Kumar played the lead character of Havaldar Ishar Singh, part of the Sikh Regiment of British Indian Army. The film has some heart-wrenching action scenes. At the end of the movie, the audience had a lump in their throat as they witnessed the valour of Sikh Regiment.

Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan is full of action and masala dialogues. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, its stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. From start to end, the movie is only about its raw action. Sidharth is seen fighting with 10-20 people at once and defeating them that included even a guy who was double his structure.

Commando 3

Vidyut Jammwal is known for his martial arts skills. He stars as the lead in Commando 3, with Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah as the villain. The audience appreciated the movie for its thrilling action scenes. Vidyut has been receiving praises for his performance. The film is said to be running successfully in theatres.

War

Considered as one of the best action films in the industry, War stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, along with Vaani Kapoor in a special role. The movie is one of the most anticipated films as fans were waiting to see Hrithik vs Tiger face off. It is said to have high octane action scenes of the Hollywood standards such as the chase scene, fighting the terrorist, Tiger’s entry and more. But the climax sequel where Hrithik and Tiger finally face each other stands out.

