Commando 3 Starring Vidyut Jammwal Trends Well At The Box Office | 5 Days Collection

Bollywood movie Commando 3 stars Vidyut Jamwal in the lead role along with Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. The film is the third instalment in the Commando series. The movie released on November 29, 2019, has received mostly good reviews. It reportedly released in around 2456 screens in India. The movie is doing a decent business at the box office and set to emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Check out its collection.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal: Take A Look At The Commando Actor's Fitness Videos

Commando 3 box office collection

Friday – ₹4.74 crores

Saturday – ₹5.64 crores

Sunday – ₹7.95 crores

Monday – ₹3.42 crores

Tuesday – ₹3.02 crores

Total collection - ₹24.77 crores

Also Read | Commando 3 Box Office Collection: Vidyut Jammwal Film Doing Decently Well

#Commando3 is decent on Day 1... Gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.74 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

#Commando3 shows an upward trend on Day 2... Metros witness growth, mass circuits perform better... Day 3 [Sun] should see healthy numbers again... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr. Total: ₹10.38 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2019

#Commando3 springs a big surprise on Day 3... Multiplexes - which were ordinary on Day 1 and 2 - give its biz the required push... Is the best performing film in the franchise... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr. Total: ₹18.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Also Read | Commando 3: Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Have 'battle Of Biceps'

#Commando3 is steady on Day 4... Mass markets continue to contribute... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Commando and #Commando2 in *Week 1* itself... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 21.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2019

#Commando3 continues to trend well on weekdays... Lack of opposition - new as well as holdover titles - is proving advantageous... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr, Tue 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 24.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019

Verdict

Commando 3 is said to be made on a budget of around ₹30 crores. As it collected ₹24. 77 crores in its first five days, it will most probably recover the budget. The film is garnering positive word-of-mouth among fans of Bollywood action movies, thus ensuring more footfalls in theatre. However, with two movies - Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh releasing this Friday, it looks to be seen how the movie copes up. The final verdict of the movie would be decided after its second week.

Also Read | Box-office Day 1 Collection: Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai Vs Vidyut Jammwal's Commando

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.