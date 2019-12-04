The Debate
Commando 3 Starring Vidyut Jammwal Trends Well At The Box Office | 5 Days Collection

Bollywood News

Commando 3 was released across the country on November 29, 2019. The film has been doing decently well at the box office so far. Read all about its earnings.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
commando 3

Bollywood movie Commando 3 stars Vidyut Jamwal in the lead role along with Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. The film is the third instalment in the Commando series. The movie released on November 29, 2019, has received mostly good reviews. It reportedly released in around 2456 screens in India. The movie is doing a decent business at the box office and set to emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Check out its collection.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal: Take A Look At The Commando Actor's Fitness Videos

Commando 3 box office collection

Friday – ₹4.74 crores

Saturday – ₹5.64 crores

Sunday – ₹7.95 crores

Monday – ₹3.42 crores

Tuesday – ₹3.02 crores

Total collection - ₹24.77 crores

Also Read | Commando 3 Box Office Collection: Vidyut Jammwal Film Doing Decently Well

 

Also Read | Commando 3: Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Have 'battle Of Biceps'

Verdict

Commando 3 is said to be made on a budget of around ₹30 crores. As it collected ₹24. 77 crores in its first five days, it will most probably recover the budget. The film is garnering positive word-of-mouth among fans of Bollywood action movies, thus ensuring more footfalls in theatre. However, with two movies - Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh releasing this Friday, it looks to be seen how the movie copes up. The final verdict of the movie would be decided after its second week.

Also Read | Box-office Day 1 Collection: Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai Vs Vidyut Jammwal's Commando

 

 

Published:
