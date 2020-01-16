Best Ian McKellen Movies That You Can Watch If You Are 'Lord Of The Rings' Fan

Ian McKellen joined the industry in the year 1964 when he starred in a TV show named The Indian Tales of Rudyard Kipling. The actor earned name and fame after he picked up the role of Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings series. He is also an integral part of the X-Men series as well. Ian plays the role of Magneto in the series. There are many other excellent movies delivered by Ian McKellen that people are unaware of.

Here are some other great movies of Ian McKellen

The Keep

The Keep was released in the year 1983. The movie traced the story of Nazi soldiers who turn to a Jewish historian for help after they unknowingly let loose an ancient demon from its prison. Ian McKellen plays the role of the Jewish historian, Dr Theodore Cuza. The movie comes under the horror-thriller genre. It was directed by Michael Mann and it starred Scott Glenn, Alberta Watson, Jürgen Prochnow, Robert Prosky, and Gabriel Byrne.

Richard III

Ian McKellen became a part of the new rendition of a classic Shakespearean play. The movie was set in an alternative fascist England setting. Ian played the role of Richard III in the film. It also starred Christopher Bowen, Robert Downey Jr, Edward Jewesbury, Bill Paterson, Annette Bening, and Maggie Smith. The movie was released in the year 1995 and was directed by Richard Loncraine.

Gods and Monsters

The movie Gods and Monsters released in the year 1998. The movie traced the life of the director James Whale, played by McKellen. It also starred Brendan Fraser, Lynn Redgrave, Lolita Davidovich, and David Dukes. The movie was based on Christopher Bram's novel Father of Frankenstein. It won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It was directed by Bill Condon.

The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code was based on a novel by Dan Brown with the same name. The movie starred Ian McKellen along with Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Alfred Molina, Jürgen Prochnow, Jean Reno, and Paul Bettany. The movie looks at the discovery of a mystery to be revealed by Leonardo Da Vinci's paintings in the Louvre that is protected by a secret society for two thousand years. The movie was directed by Ron Howard.

Image Courtesy: Ian McKellen Instagram

