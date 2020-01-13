Are 'Doctor Strange' Writer C. Robert Cargill and Director Leaving Marvel For 'Cats 2'?

Cats is a film adaptation of a well-known Broadway musical that struggled to make an impact in the theatres. The film boasted of the multi-star cast featuring talents like Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen. The film didn't see a good opening worldwide and now is on the roads to lose USD 71 million at the box office.

Tom Hooper's ambitious project was made on a reported budget of USD 90 million with an additional USD 115 million spent towards the advertisement and promotions. But, the film has only managed to earn USD 38 million yet at the global box office.

C. Robert Cargill & Director Are Leaving Marvel For 'Cats 2'?

A few days ago, the MCU movie Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill joked that he will be leaving along with director Scott Derrickson to go and work on the sequel of the Cats movie. Cargill first wrote the film Doctor Strange in 2016. The movie was critically acclaimed and received a lot of success critically and financially due to its unique concept.

But, it was recently announced that Scott Derrickson is parting ways and will no longer be the director for the Doctor Strange part 2 citing creative differences with Marvel.

So I guess it's safe to announce that @scottderrickson and my next film CATS 2: THE FURRENING is being moved up and should be shooting soon. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) January 10, 2020

The ambiguity with Doctor Strange's theme

Since 2016, there had been many conjectures about the theme of Doctor Strange 2. Currently, after Scott's departure, the fate of the movie is left for more ambiguity.

Post Scott Derrickson's exit from the film, Cargill also won't have the chance to write the epic vision that Scott had for the Doctor Strange part 2 multiverse. The audience won't also be watching the first scary MCU universe movie that Scott had announced a few months ago.

Although some people still believe in Marvel boss’s decision for thinking so as changing the directive of the movie to horror may have altered the groove that Marvel movies have been niched for so far.

Doctor Strange was already a film that saw a different storyline than what the basic Marvel palette offers. But even Scott and C.Robert Cargill weren’t wrong in thinking about a different darker storyline for the part 2. So when Cargill tweeted, he was completely pun intended to state that even though they didn’t get a chance to work on the scarier version of Doctor Strange, but at least they can make a scarier version of the infamous Cats movie.

