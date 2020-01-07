Nicolas Cage Birthday: Best Performances Of The Talented Actor That You Must Watch

Nicolas Cage is an actor and filmmaker. He has appeared in various movies and gave several rememberable performances. His superhero act as Johnny Blaze/ Ghost Rider is caught many eyes. The actor was born on January 7, 1964. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know about a few of his best performances.

Nicolas Cage’s best roles

Peter Loew

In 1988 released, Vampire’s Kiss, Nicolas Cage plays Peter Loew. He gave a very physical performance and got in-depth of the role. As the character slowly loses his mind, Cage’s act becomes more exaggerated, messy and insane. This is one of his own favourite performances.

Cameron Poe

Con Air stars Nicolas Cage as Cameron Poe. A former Army ranger who was jailed for manslaughter after he was attacked when returning home from a bar and who killed one of his attackers. Audiences loved his hair, the cheesy catchphrases and the weird accent. Cage performance was standout even after other big stars.

Herbert I. "Hi" McDunnough

Nicolas Cage is seen as Herbert I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict, in Raising Arizona. Watching the character struggle to strike the balance of keeping the love of his life happy, trying and ultimately failing to lead an honest life, raising a family and keeping his old friends happy is a treat. Many praised his portrayal of well-meaning, but idiotic serial criminal.

Charlie Kaufman / Donald Kaufman

In 2002, comedy-drama film, Adaptation, Nicolas Cage appeared in double roles. He plays Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin brother Donald Kaufman. Cage showed great skills in playing identical twins but with different personalities. The performance got Cage nominations for best actor for the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Ben Sanderson

One of the greatest performance of Nicolas Cage is said as Ben Sanderson in Leaving Las Vegas. A Screenwriter whose alcoholism has consumed his life to the point that he has lost his family and his job. He heads to Las Vegas with the view to drink himself to death. Cage’s performance earned him several awards including his first and only, till now, Academy Awards for Best Actor.

