Eddie Redmayne: The Actor's Best Performances That You Must Check Out On His Birthday

Actor Eddie Redmayne is known for her performance in theatre and also in the films. His performance as Ken, in the play Red has earned him immense appreciation. Redmayne has portrayed several characters in various films. On the occasion of his birthday, January 6, here are a few of his best performances.

Balem Abrasax

Eddie Redmayne plays Balem Abrasax, in Jupiter Ascending. A villainous heir to interplanetary wealth who will stop at nothing to retain his power. Redmayne is so over-the-top in his performance; it is almost artful. But you never entirely get the feeling that he is taking it all that seriously, which makes it a little bit easier to laugh when it feels like he is in on the joke.

Newt Scamander

Eddie Redmayne received wide recognition as he played Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. It is a spin-off of and prequel to the Harry Potter film series. He reprised his role in the second part.

Colin Clark

In 2011 released My Week with Marilyn, Eddie Redmayne plays Colin Clark. An aspiring filmmaker who’s tasked with looking after the iconic star, Marilyn Monroe, while she films a Laurence Olivier film. Even though the focus was on Marilyn (Michelle Williams), Redmayne made his presence remembered.

Marius

Eddie Redmayne depicts the beloved role of Marius Pontmercy, in Les Miserables. A well-off student turned revolutionary in 19th century France. With the ace cast of Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russell Crowe, Redmayne’s performance was a standout. He received several nominations for his act.

Einar Wegener / Lili Elbe (Lili Elvenes)

The Danish Girl stars Eddie Redmayne as Einar Wegener / Lili Elbe (Lili Elvenes). He plays one of the first women to undergo a gender change operation. His performance was one of the best in the year. He received nominated for various award including Academy Awards.

Stephen Hawking

One of the best performances of Eddie Redmayne is said to be in The Theory of Everything. He plays theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, in the film that details his life. Redmayne earned numerous accolades for his portrayed of Hawking. Among them was his first-ever nomination and win, Academy Awards for Best Actor.

