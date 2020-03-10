Best Ryan Reynolds Movies According To IMDb, Including 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds is a popular actor known for his distinctive style and onscreen charisma. The actor is known for his versatility, style and for his iconic performance in Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds has now worked in several popular films like Deadpool, Life, Netflix’s 6 Underground and many more. Let’s take a look at Ryan Reynold’s movies that are highly rated on IMDB.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Has Shown The World The Power Of Social Media Marketing; Here's How

Deadpool

Deadpool is the story of a mercenary who is being experimented upon and becomes indestructible. Deadpool is also popular for breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the audience. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Photos That Give Major Couple Goals; See

The Proposal

A headstrong boss pushes her assistant to marry her. This is to keep her visa status in the U.S. and avoid deportation. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in lead roles. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.7.

Also read: Ryan Reynold's Films That Failed To Make A Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Life

Life is the story of a team of scientists on the International Space Station, who discover a new life form that caused extinction on Mars. This also threatens to destroy life on Earth. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal in lead roles. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

In this movie, the world's best bodyguard gets a new client who is a hitman. The hitman has to testify at the International Criminal Court. The movie involves their collaboration to make it on time. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

Deadpool 2

In this sequel of Deadpool, the menacing mercenary brings together a team of mutant rogues to protect a young boy with abilities from a time-travelling cyborg called Cable. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in lead roles. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7

Image Credits: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.