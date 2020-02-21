Ryan Reynolds Has Shown The World The Power Of Social Media Marketing; Here's How

Ryan Reynolds has always been considered to be one of the funniest and most creative actors on social media. However, not many fans know that Ryan Reynolds' strong social media presence is actually one of his most effective methods of marketing his films. While all actors promote their upcoming movies on social media, the actor uses the online platform to the next level by creating viral content that spreads the word about his films effectively. Here are some of Ryan Reynolds' best viral videos and posts that truly show the power of social media marketing.

Also Read | Ryan Reynold's films that failed to make a mark at the worldwide box office

How Ryan Reynolds' made Deadpool a household name

Perhaps Ryan Reynold's best use of social media marketing was during his promotions for Deadpool. Even months before Deadpool was set to release, people were already talking about the film and were excited to see it. This was because of Ryan Reynolds' hilarious and genius social media campaign, that marketed the film through viral and trending posts.



Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' films that are available on Amazon Prime for you to binge-watch

The most common way in which Ryan Reynolds marketed Deadpool, was to buy a billboard and put up a hilarious ad that was relevant to current times. However, he would not purchase more than one billboard for each ad, instead, he would take a photo of the ad and make it trend on social media. Using this method, Ryan Reynolds truly showed off the power of social media marketing and made Deadpool a household name.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds looks suave and dapper in these classy suits; see pics

"The older you get, the better you get. Unless you're a banana." You, ma'am, are no banana. #HBD #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/WmWDjLO77W — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 17, 2016

Aww, this looks so tender and sweet. Perfect antidote to the usual violent fare. Go @VancityReynolds! #datenight pic.twitter.com/bkSeC2lfrJ — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 26, 2016

Ryan Reynolds still uses this technique

While most people know of Ryan Reynolds' epic social media campaign for Deadpool, the actor still uses this method for his latest films as well. Most recently, Ryan Reynolds created a hilarious promo for his action flick, 6 Underground. Ryan's video soon went viral online, which led to some major free marketing for his film.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's photos that give major couple goals; see

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.