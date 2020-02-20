Ryan Reynold's Films That Failed To Make A Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Ryan Reynolds is known to be one of the finest actors in Hollywood. Having completed over three decades in the film industry, Ryan Reynolds has impressed fans with his performances. The talented actor has come a long way and has a huge fan following today. The actor is known for his versatile roles but despite giving his best shot, some of his movies didn't do well at the box office in the past. Here’s taking a look at some of Ryan Reynolds movies that did not work at the box-office.

The change-up

Released in 2011, The Change-up is a comedy-drama that revolves around the life of two best friends. One named Dave who is a married lawyer, and the other named, Mitch who is a playboy. Both of them envy each other's lives but when their bodies are swapped, they realise that life on the other side is not as wonderful as they imagined.

The film failed to impress the audience. The film was made at a budget of $52 million and also a considerable amount was also spent on marketing. However, the film managed to churn $75.5 million worldwide.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds' Five Best Movies Ranked According To Audiences On Rotten Tomatoes

R.I.P.D

Released in 2013, the film R.I.P.D is known for its distinct storyline. The film revolved around a murdered cop who wanted to take revenge. Ryan portrayed the character of Nick Walker, a detective who used to work for the Boston Police Department. He was then hired by a director of a group of deceased police officers to fight against the renegade ghosts. The film was known to be one of the biggest fails of Ryan's career. The film was made at a budget of $154 million, while it only managed to churn out $78.3 million worldwide.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds Looks Suave And Dapper In These Classy Suits; See Pics

Green Lantern

Released in 2011, Green Lantern is an action-adventure film. The plot revolved around a guy named, Hal Jordan who is a test pilot. He then acquires a superhuman power as he is being chosen by the Ring. And with the power also comes responsibility as he has to defeat the evil Parallax who is on the journey of destroying the Earth. The film was made at a budget of $20 million but the film only managed to churn out $21 million worldwide.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds' Appearance In Comic Book Films Before 'Deadpool'

Also read | Ryan Reynolds' Films That Are Available On Amazon Prime For You To Binge-watch

Image courtesy: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.